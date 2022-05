The IkkJutt Jammu workers assembled near Maharaja Hari Singh’s statute on Tawi Bridge. They chanted anti-government slogans over the recent terror incidents in Jammu province.



“The situation in Jammu is no different from what it was in Kashmir of 1989,” he claimed and condemned the recent vandalization by unknown miscreants, the killing of two suicide bombers, and the detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) here.