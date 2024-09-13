Sitaram Yechury: Interlocutor Par Excellence

Yechury was foremost among the CPI-M leadership to realise the need for a course correction. He was convinced that the emergence of Hindutva and Narendra Modi called for a new political vocabulary and alignments. He was honest enough to understand that the CPI-M’s traditional antipathy towards Congress will not help the Left in its task of countering the BJP. It is well known that a good section of CPI-M leaders opposed his push for joining hands with the Congress at the national level. He pursued his mission despite the lackadaisical support from his party colleagues. He played a key role in forming the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 general elections. The CPI-M Politburo has acknowledged this in its homage to the departed leader. “In the recent period, Sitaram Yechury devoted a lot of his time and energy towards forging a broad unity of the secular opposition parties, which took the shape of the INDIA bloc,” it said. The Politburo has also described him as “one of the key interlocutors for the CPI(M), which was supporting these coalitions”.