Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sisodia's Arrest Assault On Democracy: CPIML(L)

Home National

Sisodia's Arrest Assault On Democracy: CPIML(L)

CPIML(L) on Monday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for arresting Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 8:16 am

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, the CPIML(L) on Monday said the arrest of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI was an assault on democracy.
    
In a statement, CPIML(L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said Sisodia was arrested on the "flimsy pretext" of non-cooperation.
    
Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
    
A special court in Delhi on Monday sent him to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam.
    
"In yet another arrogant assault on democracy, the Modi government has once again used the institutions of CBI and ED to pursue its politics of vendetta," he said.
    
"Having lost the MCD elections and the bid to capture the mayoral posts by hook or by crook, the Modi-Shah regime has now resorted to this unscrupulous misuse of the central agencies. At a time when the whole world is questioning the Modi government's conspicuous silence about the Adani scam, and its refusal to probe this monument corporate fraud, the government is desperately trying to terrorise the opposition," he alleged.
    
Bhattacharya said the CPIML(L) strongly condemns the arrest of Sisodia, appealing to the people to rise in protest.
    
Meanwhile, the party decided to raise the Adani issue in the Bihar assembly.
    
"BJP's silence amid the allegations against the Adani Group smacks of collusion. What action has been taken to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group? We will expose BJP leaders inside and outside the assembly," said Mehboob Alam, the CPIML(L)'s legislative party leader.
    
The CPIML(L) with its 12 MLAs is a part of the seven-party ruling coalition in Bihar.

Tags

National CPIML(L) BJP Centre Arrest Manish Sisodia CBI Dipankar Bhattacharya ED
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM