Siddhu Moosewala's Parents Meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Manasa district.

Sidhu Moosewala PTI

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 5:46 pm

The parents of murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday, BJP sources said.

In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded an investigation by central agencies into the brutal murder in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday and held a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders. He will be leaving for Panchkula in Haryana to inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games'.

The parents of Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants, earlier left for Chandigarh from their residence in Mansa. Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

Moosewala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks, according to his autopsy reports. The Punjab Police suspect the murderw was a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, associated with Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing. The PTI reported Bishnoi telling the police that his gang had killed Moosewala. 

(With PTI inputs)

