Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Shows 'Frustration' Of BJP: Gehlot On Action Against Congress Leader Pawan Khera

Khera, who was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary, was deplaned and subsequently arrested by the Assam Police in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. Pawan Khera/Twitter

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 5:00 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the deplaning of Congress leader Pawan Khera from a Raipur-bound flight, saying it reflects the "frustration" of the BJP.

"Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was taken off the flight by the Assam Police while going from Delhi to participate in the Raipur Congress session. What was the emergency that the Assam Police came to Delhi and did this?" he said in a tweet.

"First the Enforcement Directorate raids in Raipur and now such an act shows the frustration of the BJP. This is condemnable," he said. Khera, who was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary, was deplaned and subsequently arrested by the Assam Police in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

