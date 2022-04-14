Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Shopian Encounter In J&K Ends With Killing Of 4 LeT Terrorists, 2 Army Men Die In Road Accident On Way To Site

Jammu and Kashmir: The two Army personnel were killed and other two injured when their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the Shopian encounter site.

Security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 8:51 pm

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir southern district Shopian ended on Thursday with the killing of four terrorists, while two Army men lost their lives in an accident on way to the site.

According to officials, information was received about the presence of terrorists at Badigam in Shopian's Zainapora area, following which the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. said.

During the operation, the terrorists fired upon the forces, which led to an encounter, an official said.

In the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain ultras were members of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"LeT #terrorists neutralised in today's #encounter were active in Shopian & adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 #terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, two Army personnel were killed and two injured when their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the encounter site, the official said.

"An Army party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was going towards the encounter site at Badigam, Zainapora in a Sumo, when the vehicle overturned near Chowgam, Shopian, due to which two Army personnel died and two got injured," he said.(With PTI inputs)
 

