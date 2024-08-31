National

Shashi Tharoor On Kerala's #MeToo Storm: 'Something Wrong With Indian Men If…'

The comments come amid the release of the Hema committee report on sexual harassment and other issues in the Malayalam film industry, which has sparked a storm shaking the public sphere in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor | PTI Photo
info_icon

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday welcomed the exposure of widespread sexual assault of women and men in Mollywood, as well as the resulting police cases and resignations. However, he stressed that the real battle for gender equality lies in correcting the "degradation" of Indian society.

"I think there are many things coming out of the closet of our society... beginning with assaults against women. This has been happening forever, but it's now being discussed openly since the Nirbhaya tragedy of 2012 and the recent RG Kar Hospital rape and murder of 2024," Tharoor said in an interview with NDTV.

Mahila Congress activists stage a protest demanding a case against the perpetrators named in the Hema Committee report, - -PTI Photo
A New MeToo Storm In Malayalam Cinema In The Wake Of Hema Committee Report

BY Shahina K. K.

Tharoor, the MP for Thiruvananthapuram, called for changes to the "overall attitude in Indian society", saying: "(There must be) something wrong with Indian men if we can't address this problem... I hope something like that can be implemented... because we can't go on having tragedy after tragedy. There is shock and horror and outrage, but then it all subsides and we move on to the next tragedy. That doesn't work. We need systematic change."

The comments come amid the release of the Hema committee report on sexual harassment and other issues in the Malayalam film industry, which has sparked a storm shaking the public sphere in Kerala.

Tharoor added: "I'm proud that Kerala is the first place in India to expose what everyone says is happening in every other film industry. At least Kerala has stood up and said, 'this is not right'."

More women are now revealing names of their harassers, and some are disclosing harrowing experiences without revealing names. The flurry of complaints have led to senior Mollywood figures resigning from state government panels or bodies associated with the film industry, and several members of a powerful actors' body, called Association of Malayalam Movie Actors, quitting citing "moral responsibility".

Two big names in the industry have had to quit their positions following allegations of sexual harassment. Director Ranjith has resigned as Chairman of the Chalachitra Academy and actor Siddique has quit from the position of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the organisation that is perceived to be the power centre in the industry. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  3. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shashi Tharoor On Kerala's #MeToo Storm: 'Something Wrong With Indian Men If…'
  2. Cyclone Asna: No Major Impact On Gujarat, Direction Shifted Towards Oman
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refute CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry
  4. 'Political Desperation': Sena UBT Slams PM Modi's Apology Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse
  5. Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  3. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  4. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  5. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. Mpox Outbreak In Africa Could Be Stopped In Next 6 Month, Says WHO Chief
  3. US Joins Ukraine's Probe Into Crash Of F-16 Donated By Western Partners
  4. Italy: 2 More Under Scanner As Prosecutors Widen Probe Into Superyacht Sinking
  5. Middle-East: Convoy To Hospital Hit In Gaza, Israel Says Target Was Gunmen Who Seized Car
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin