Shashi Tharoor On Kerala's #MeToo Storm: 'Something Wrong With Indian Men If…'

Tharoor, the MP for Thiruvananthapuram, called for changes to the "overall attitude in Indian society", saying: "(There must be) something wrong with Indian men if we can't address this problem... I hope something like that can be implemented... because we can't go on having tragedy after tragedy. There is shock and horror and outrage, but then it all subsides and we move on to the next tragedy. That doesn't work. We need systematic change."