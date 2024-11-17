National

Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years

Shashi Tharoor raised questions over his followers on X (formerly Twitter) remaining almost the same for four years

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday raised questions over his followers on X (formerly Twitter) remaining almost the same for four years and said there is clearly something wrong that the people in charge of the microblogging website in India do not care about.

Tharoor, who is among the most-followed politicians in India, also said he had earlier written to X owner Elon Musk flagging the issue and in turn received a reply from a lawyer "flatly denying there was a problem".

Tharoor's remarks came in response to a post by an X user who said, "Who can tell us, @elonmusk, why, despite being tremendously liked by people across various lines, Dr. @ShashiTharoor's @X followers remain stuck at 8.4M?"

Reacting to the post, Tharoor said, "Good question. This has been the case for four years! A source at the old Twitter India told me there was a problem he couldn't understand: he had reviewed my daily statistics over six months, and found a strange pattern my followers went up by over 1,000 a day, about 60-70 "unfollowed" me each day, but my overall followers total wouldn't budge above 8.495 million."

Also Read | 'We're Currently Not Smart Enough': Elon Musk Reveals How X (Twitter) Algorithm Works

"He thought it was an algorithm glitch. Since my account is never 'suggested' for anyone to follow, and many of my followers complain about not receiving most of my posts on their timeline, I wondered if I had been 'shadow-banned'. (My source has since left @X)," he said.

"After three years plus of noticing this and no change under @X, I wrote to @elonmusk to inquire about this and received a lawyer's letter in return -- flatly denying there was a problem! So much for corporate responsiveness....

"The only practical consequence of my inquiry is that my followers count now drops unsteadily each day from the peak of 8.495m to 8.429m today," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

There is clearly something wrong that the people in charge of X India don't care about, Tharoor said.

"But more and more people have been noticing and asking me, so I have finally decided to go public about it," he said.

Given all the more important issues in our public life, it seems too petty to mention, he said.

"But whether it is deliberate or accidental, I hope those asking understand that there is a problem. Perhaps laying it out here might get the attention of someone responsible at @XCorpIndia but I am not holding my breath!" Tharoor said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Hosts Lose Avishka Fernando In Pursuit Of 210 Against Kiwis
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
  5. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  2. Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chile Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
  4. Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  5. Bulgaria Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Into Semi-Finals After 'Exhausting Day'
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  2. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  3. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  4. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  5. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  2. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
  3. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  4. At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action
  5. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  2. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  3. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  4. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
  5. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws