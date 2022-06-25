Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Sena Workers Vandalise Rebel MLA's Office In Pune; Say Every ‘Traitor' Will Be Targeted

A group of Sena workers barged into the office of Bhairavnath Sugar Works, which belongs to Sawant, and damaged the office located in Katraj area in the morning, party corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 2:52 pm

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently in Guwahati as part of the Eknath Shinde camp.

"The ransacking of Sawant's office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days," he said. 

Sawant represents Paranda assembly constituency in Osmanabad district. Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Shiv Sena Vandalism Politics Violence Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government Eknath Shinde Pune
