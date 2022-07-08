Friday, Jul 08, 2022
SC Restrains States From Taking Coercive Steps Against TV News Anchor In Doctored Clip Case

The top court was hearing the plea of the news anchor who is facing FIRs in some states for playing a doctored clip of Gandhi. Ranjan had later apologised and the news programme was withdrawn.

Supreme Court PTI

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 1:42 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday restrained various state authorities from taking coercive steps against TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan, who is facing multiple FIRs for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The apex court also issued notice, including to the Centre through the office of the Attorney General, on Ranjan’s plea seeking clubbing of FIRs and protection from coercive action. 

While issuing notice on the plea, a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari said in the meanwhile, the respondent authorities shall not take coercive steps against the petitioner to take him into custody in connection with the telecast of the programme on July 1.

The top court was hearing the plea of the news anchor who is facing FIRs in some states for playing a doctored clip of Gandhi. Ranjan had later apologised and the news programme was withdrawn.

-With PTI Input

