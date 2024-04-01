SC Refuses To Stop Hindu Prayers In Gyanvapi Mosque’s Southern Cellar

“Bearing in mind the fact that the ‘namaz’ is offered in Gyanvapi mosque by Muslim community unhindered after the orders dated January 17 and January 31 (allowing puja inside Tehkhana) and the offering of ‘puja’ by Hindu priest is confined to the area of ‘Tehkhana’, it is appropriate to maintain status-quo so as to enable both the communities to offer worships in the above terms,” ANI quoted the bench as saying.