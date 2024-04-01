SC Refuses To Stop Hindu Prayers In Gyanvapi Mosque’s Southern Cellar

Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The Apex Court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order which had upheld the Varanasi district court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers of deities inside the ‘Vyas Tehkhana’, southern celler of Gyanvapi mosque.
However, the Top Court ordered status quo on the religious observances by the Hindus inside the mosque premises.
“Bearing in mind the fact that the ‘namaz’ is offered in Gyanvapi mosque by Muslim community unhindered after the orders dated January 17 and January 31 (allowing puja inside Tehkhana) and the offering of ‘puja’ by Hindu priest is confined to the area of ‘Tehkhana’, it is appropriate to maintain status-quo so as to enable both the communities to offer worships in the above terms,” ANI quoted the bench as saying.