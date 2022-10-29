Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Notice To Centre On Plea Against Age Restriction On Women's Reproductive Rights

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka issued notice to the Union government and others on a plea filed by an advocate contending that the age bar is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 2:25 pm

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea against the age restriction of 35 years on women's reproductive rights for conducting pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic tests.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka issued notice to the Union government and others on a plea filed by an advocate contending that the age bar is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women.

"She refers to Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 to contend that the age restriction of 35 years is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women and in view of the recent judgment of this Court...Issue notice restricted to the aforesaid aspect," it said.

 The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Meera Kaura Patel who contended that the age restriction of 35 years in Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women.

As per the act, no pre-natal diagnostic techniques shall be used or conducted unless the age of the pregnant woman is above 35 years.

In a significant ruling on reproductive rights of women, the apex court had earlier held that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, and making any distinction on the basis of their marital status is "constitutionally unsustainable". 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Supreme Court Raps ED For Seeking Cancellation Of Bail Of Accused Suffering From Cancer

Custodial Interrogation Not Needed Can't Be Sole Ground To Grant Anticipatory Bail, Says Supreme Court

Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Against Supply Of Electoral Roll To Candidates

Tags

National Supreme Court Women's Reproductive Rights Pre-conception And Pre-natal Diagnostic Tests A Bench Of Justice S K Kaul A Bench Of Justice Abhay S Oka Union Government Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) Act Advocate Meera Kaura Patel
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting