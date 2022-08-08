Monday, Aug 08, 2022
SC Grants Interim Protection To TV Anchor Navika Kumar In Prophet Mohammad Row

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate anchored by Navika Kumar had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

Supreme Court grants interim protection to Navika Kumar.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 2:41 pm

The Supreme Court Monday granted interim protection from arrest to Navika Kumar in connection with FIRs lodged against her over controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by the news anchor. 

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government and others on Kumar's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

(With PTI inputs)
 

