SC Commission Seeks Report From Hyderabad Police In ‘Honour Killing' Case

Nagaraju and his wife were in love with each other for a long and they got married in January this year against the wishes of the woman's family members, police said.

Updated: 06 May 2022 5:15 pm

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday sought a report from the Hyderabad police on the action taken by it in the case of an alleged honour killing in Telangana. B Nagaraju, a Dalit in his mid-20s, was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife while he was confronted by his attackers--Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple and attacked the man in full public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

Mobin Ahmed is the woman's brother and Masood Ahmed is one of their relatives. "Send @TelanganaDGP and @TelanganaCS action taken report to @NCSC_GoI as soon as possible," the commission’s chairperson Vijay Sampla said in a tweet.

Nagaraju and his wife were in love with each other for a long and they got married in January this year against the wishes of the woman's family members, police said. Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that Mobin Ahmed was against his sister’s relationship with Nagaraju and hence decided to "eliminate" him .

-With PTI Input

