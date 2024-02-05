SC Asks CBI To Place On Record Case Diary Of Ex-MP Vivekananda Reddy's Murder

At the outset, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for petitioner Suneetha Narreddy, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter, said two-three issues in the matter require detailed hearing.

The bench then posted for April 22 the hearing on her plea challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy, Vivekananda Reddy's nephew, in the murder case.

Vivekananda Reddy was found killed at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the assembly polls in the southern state. The case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team of the state Crime Investigation Department but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.