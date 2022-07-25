Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Samajwadi Party Pays Tributes To 'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi On Her Death Anniversary

Samajwadi Party paid tributes to its former MP Phoolan Devi on her death anniversary.

undefined
Dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:56 pm

Tributes were paid to former Samajwadi Party MP Phoolan Devi on her death anniversary at the party's state headquarters here on Monday.

Many leaders, including Samajwadi Party's (SP) national secretary and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary and state president Naresh Uttam Patel, paid floral tributes to the bandit-turned-politician, a statement by the party said. 

"SP president Akhilesh Yadav believes that the story of Phoolan Devi is the history of the struggle of the backward, deprived, and Dalits. She was the symbol of Kashyap, Mallah, Bind, and Nishad society's identity and social justice.  "The Samajwadi Party had taken a big step in the direction of making Phoolan a member of parliament (MP) and getting the Kashyap-Nishad society its due respect," Chaudhary said on the occasion.   

Related stories

There Is No Shivling Inside Gyanvapi Mosque: Samajwadi Party MP

22 Years After Phoolan Devi's Murder, Bandit Queen Remains A Divisive Figure In Mirzapur

The Phoolan Devi Of Bihar Who Has A Bandit Queen Of Her Own Now

 'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi, who later turned to politics, along with her gang members was accused of killing 20 people belonging to the Thakur community at Behmai village in Kanpur Dehat on February 14, 1981. She was elected from the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency in 1996 and 1999 by the Samajwadi Party. She was shot dead outside her MP bungalow in New Delhi on July 25, 2001.

The Samajwadi Party organized meetings at party offices in different districts of Uttar Pradesh to mark the occasion. 

Tags

National Phoolan Devi Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Kashyap-Nishad Society Bandit Queen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites