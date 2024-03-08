'Injustice Was Done To India': S Jaishankar On India's 'Silence' Over Russia-Ukraine War

India's 'silence' over Russia-Ukraine war

When asked about India's relationship with Russia and its criticism of Moscow's war in Ukraine, Jaishankar said, "Sometimes in world politics, countries pick one issue, one situation, one principle and they highlight it because it suits them. But if one looks at the principle itself, we in India know better than almost any other country."

He further spoke about the experience India had while it was and still is defending itself against aggression on its borders, "Immediately after our independence, we experienced aggression, an effort to change our boundaries and even today parts of India are occupied by another country but we did not see the world respond saying, oh, there's a great principle involved and therefore, let us all go with India."

"Today we are being told that there are principles involved. I wish I'd seen that principle in play for the last 80 years. I've seen those principles cherry-picked," Jaishankar added.