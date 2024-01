Interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai, Jaishankar replied to questions on a range of issues from China to India's strained ties with the Maldives, deployment of Naval warships in the Red Sea region and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

He also emphasised on the Indian Navy's proactive role in the Red Sea region given its maritime capability and capacity to help those in distress.

Referring to piracy and drone attacks on merchant vessels in the key Red Sea region and New Delhi's response, he said India will not be considered a responsible country if bad things are happening around its neighbourhood and "we say I have got nothing to do with this".