Rs 2,500 Cr Proposed For Construction Of New Administrative City Near Shillong: Meghalaya CM

"It is a project that is going to be worth more than Rs 2500 crore if you were to include everything from road connectivity, water supply and infrastructure," he said addressing a meeting here.

He said he recently reviewed the designs for the administrative city and intends to present them to the state cabinet for approval.

The chief minister expressed his optimism that the detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared by the end of the second quarter of 2024-2025, following which the construction works can be tendered out.