Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

RPF Arrests 319 Offenders In Month-Long Special Drive: Railways

RPF has arrested 319 offenders, including 52 who have been absconding for 10 to 15 years, over a month-long campaign aimed at executing warrants and bringing absconders and accused before courts, the Railways said on Friday.

RPF Arrests 319 Offenders In Month-Long Special Drive: Railways
RPF Arrests 319 Offenders In Month-Long Special Drive: Railways Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:18 pm

In a month-long campaign to expedite the execution of warrants and production of absconders and accused before courts, the RPF arrested 319 offenders, including 52 absconding for the past 10 to 15 years, the Railways said Friday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is responsible for the security of Railway property. Cases of theft of railway property are registered and enquired by RPF under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act. It also launches prosecution under Railways Act 1989.

"Delay in execution of warrants or arrest of named accused persons causes a delay in disposal of cases, puts additional pressure on judiciary and law enforcement agency and adversely interferes with the administration of justice," the Railways said. 

To ensure expeditious execution of warrants and production of the absconders and accused persons before courts, a month-long pan-India drive focusing on the execution of warrants was conducted over the Indian Railways from October 1 to 31.

"During the drive, 319 offenders involved in 289 cases, evading the process of law, were arrested and produced before the courts concerned. This included 52 offenders who were absconding for 10 to 15 years," the Railways said.

Tags

National RPF Constable Indian Railways Warrant Arrest Warrant Issued Railways Campaign Unlawful Possession Law Enforcement The Railway Protection Force (RPF)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'