Review: Venki Ramakrishnan's Why We Die

Ramakrishnan talks about the longevity of animals – the larger ones like whales outlive the rest – among insects the Queen Bee who leads a stress-free life pampered on royal jelly outlives the humble workers. People on the other hand are prone to stress – pregnant mothers who went through the World War 11 famine in the Netherlands gave birth to children who inherited a deprivation of cells. Certain cells like those of the naked mole rat can repairs themselves by reversing to default settings. He covers findings that span various aspects of cellular research and intersperses them with anecdotes and memoirs. There are those who follow the examples of the Egyptian mummies and request that their bodies be cryopreserved in nitrogen to be brought back to life centuries later once science advances to that level. People will do anything it seems to achieve immortality as delving into the physical eco system throws up more discoveries of the achievements of cells and the possibilities for altering their coding.