Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Record Rainfall Causes Waterlogging In Rajasthan Ganganagar; Boy Dies In Roof Collapse

Officials said a seven-year-old boy died as extremely heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, prompting authorities to seek the Army's help.

Monsoon clouds Photo: PTI/S. Irfan

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:24 pm

A seven-year-old boy died as extremely heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, prompting authorities to seek the Army's help, officials said on Friday.

The district administration appealed to people not to step out of their homes.

Extremely heavy rainfall of 260 mm was recorded in Ganganagar in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. This is a record rainfall on a single day in the month of July. Earlier, the highest rainfall in a day in July was 107.7 mm recorded on July 18, 1978.

The district received 52.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the meteorological department said.

Following the district administration’s request, Army officials took stock of the situation on Friday morning.

It arranged pumps to drain excess water, Ganganagar MLA Raj Kumar Gaur said.

"Arrangements were also made in government schools and Dharamshala for the temporary stay of the people of low-lying places in view of the rain forecast," he said.

Incessant rains have been battering the arid state for three consecutive days.

Due to the continuous rainfall, there is no electricity in many parts of the city for the past several hours, a local said.

District Collector Rukmani Riar Sihag said teams of Municipal Council, Urban Development Trust, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Home Guard have collaborated with the Army to lead rescue efforts.

"These teams have been sent to the affected areas for draining water," she said.

The district administration has appealed to people to take necessary precautions in view of the rains, which include going out only when necessary and staying away from electricity poles.

A portion of the roof of a house collapsed in the Rajiyasar area of Ganganagar, leaving a minor boy, Javed, dead, police said.

Two persons also died on Thursday due to electrocution from an electric pole, they said.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Dungarpur, and Jaisalmer districts.

Till evening, Sangaria in Hanumangarh recorded 40 mm rainfall, Jodhpur 33 mm rainfall, and several other places below 30 mm rains.

The department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhlawar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, and Pali.

National Monsoon Rajasthan Ganganagar Indian Meteorological Department Weather Waterlogging Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Sangaria In Hanumangarh
