Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Plans First Commercial Flight In June

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed budget airline Akasa Air plans to launch its first commercial flight in June and is working to get all relevant licences, Chief Executive Vinay Dube said on Friday.

The airline aims to have 18 aircraft within 12 months from launch and will have 72 planes in five years, Dube said speaking at an air show in Hyderabad.

The carrier will fly within India, Dube said without revealing which cities it would serve.

In November last year, Akasa Air, which will compete with other Indian airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet, placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

Akasa Air received initial clearance from India's civil aviation ministry to start operations in October last year.