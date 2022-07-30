Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Reviews Progress Of Projects In Bikaner

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said officials should take the development and implementation of public welfare schemes seriously.

He was reviewing the progress of various schemes, including the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the Social Security Pension, with district administration officials in Bikaner.

Mishra said top priority should be given to projects related to drinking water, electricity, housing and agriculture. He also directed the officials to expedite the disposal of pending cases related to these.

According to a statement, Mishra said the country and the state can develop rapidly only when schemes made for the welfare of the common people are implemented effectively at the ground level.

The governor also directed the officers of the district administration to regularly monitor the schemes and development programmes, check the quality of work and ensure their time-bound implementation.

(With PTI Inputs)