Rajasthan Government Suspends Mohanlal Sukhadia University VC For Submitting False Report On Proposed varsity

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has suspended Mohanlal Sukhadia University vice-chancellor Amarika Singh on the recommendation of the state government, Raj Bhawan sources said on Friday.

The suspension order was issued on Thursday, they said.

The governor is the chancellor of all state universities.

Singh was the head of a committee that submitted a false report on the infrastructure of a private university proposed to be set by the Gurukul Shikshan Sansthan in Sikar.

The infrastructure details, as given by the committee, were incorporated in a bill to establish the university that was introduced in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in February.

The bill was scheduled to be passed on March 22. However, on the same day, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore brought to the notice of the Speaker that the infrastructure mentioned in the bill only existed on paper.

The Speaker got the matter verified by the Sikar district collector. The state government withdrew the bill on March 22 after Rathore's allegations were found to be true.

Later, the state government ordered an inquiry into the matter by the Jaipur divisional commissioner.

On the basis of the inquiry report, the Education Department's joint secretary registered a complaint against Singh and three members of the committee at Ashok Nagar police station here in April. P