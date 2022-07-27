Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Disappointment Over SC Decision Upholding ED's Powers

The pronouncement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying, the chief minister tweeted. 

undefined
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:35 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court decision upholding certain powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

Gehlot said the apex court's ruling will increase the possibility of "political misuse" of the ED by the Centre. "The pronouncement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying," the chief minister tweeted. 

He further said, "A dictatorial atmosphere has prevailed in the country for the last few years and after this decision, the possibility of political misuse of ED by the Centre will increase further."

Related stories

Get Vaccinated, Be Careful: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tells Public As Covid-19 Cases Rise

Ashok Leyland Expands AVTR Tractor Range

Allegations Against Ahmed Patel Part Of BJP's Political Vengeance: Ashok Gehlot

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the PMLA that were challenged by multiple petitioners, including Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate (ED) Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Political Misuse Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram Money Laundering Case
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy