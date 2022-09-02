Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Six Pilgrims In Accident In Gujarat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Aravalli district. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:54 am

"It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted. 

Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Aravalli with the adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated. 

(Inputs from PTI)

