Rajasthan Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Six Pilgrims In Accident In Gujarat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Aravalli district.

"It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted.

Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Aravalli with the adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

