National

Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy

In her address, Diya Kumari focused on the government’s vision through 10 resolutions, including the goal to boost Rajasthan’s economy to USD 350 billion

PTI
Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents the state annual budget Photo: PTI
info_icon

With a focus on key priorities including water supply, economic growth, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment, Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari who also holds the portfolio of Finance Ministry presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, on Wednesday.

Draped in a Pink Lehariya Saree, Diya in her budget speech quoted former US president Theodore Roosevelt: "This country will not permanently be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a reasonably good place for all of us to live in."

This was her first full-budget presentation. Earlier Kumari had presented a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the assembly on February 8. In her address, Kumari focused on the government’s vision through ten resolutions, including the goal to boost Rajasthan’s economy to USD 350 billion.

In an attempt to woo the unemployed youth of the state, she promised to fill the four lakh vacancies within the next five years. Allocating eight per cent of the total budget to health sector, Kumari proposing Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 20,370 crore designated for six projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), benefiting 5,846 villages.

Kumari announced that in a first, nine greenfield expressways with a total length of over 2,750 km will be constructed in Rajasthan. A Detailed Project Report will be prepared at a cost of Rs 30 crore. These expressways include Jaipur-Kishangarh, Ajmer, Jodhpur 350 km; Kotputli-Kishangarh 181 km; Jaipur-Bhilwara 193 km; Bikaner-Kotputli 295 km; Beawar-Bharatpur 342 km; Jalore-Jhalawar 402 km; Ajmer-Banswara 358 km; Jaipur-Phalodi 342 km and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli 290 km.

In an attempt to improve connectivity in the rural areas, under Lok Parivahan Sewa, the budget also promises that 2,08,000 homes currently without electricity will receive domestic connections within the next two years. In addition to this, PM Suryaghar Yojana will develop model solar villages, and over 2.5 million smart meters will be installed this year to prevent electricity leakage.

Free tablets with internet will be provided to meritorious school students of the state.

The budget promises to introduce, shelter cum charging stations for electric buses in major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, and Bharatpur. New road projects worth Rs 60,000 crore will be initiated, including the construction of bypass roads and state highways. Additionally, road repairs, railway bridges, underpasses, and flyover work will be carried out for Rs 9,000 crore.

The Budget promises a new Tourism policy for Rajasthan. Also, the development of the Khatu Shyam Ji Temple Corridor will be undertaken with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Situated in Sikar, Khatushyam Ji is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shri Krishna.

Taking a jibe at the previous Ashok Gehlot-run Congress government, Kumari said that the Rajasthan government has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents. “The action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made,” she added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  3. Gautam Gambhir Yet To Sign Salary Deal, Expected To Be In Same Bracket As Of Rahul Dravid - Report
  4. ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot; Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Progress
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  2. NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU
  3. India's Climate Crisis and Urban Poor
  4. Ladakh: 108 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Seized Near Indo-China Border; 3 Arrested
  5. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect
  2. 'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation
  3. Second Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin Born In Prague Zoo In Less Than 2 Years
  4. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  5. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row