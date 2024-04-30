National

Rajasthan: 19-Yr-Old Beaten To Death By Relative In Jhalawar

The incident took place under the Bhawani Mandi police station limits of the Jhalawar on the intervening night of Monday and? Tuesday, they added.

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly hammered to death by his relative during a drunken brawl over a monetary dispute in a town in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been detained for interrogation and the body was handed over to his family after postmortem on Tuesday morning, Ramesh Chand Meena, SHO at Bhawani Mandi police station, said.  

The victim Rahul Bheel and his relative Rakesh Bheel (20) used to together run a sugarcane juice stall, the police said.

The duo were consuming alcohol beside their juice cart on Monday late night when they got into an argument over a monetary dispute, DSP Prem Kumar Choudhary said.

As the altercation escalated, Rakesh, in a fit of rage, allegedly attacked Rahul with a hammer on his head, killing him on the spot, Choudhary said.

The accused immediately fled the spot but he was rounded up and detained immediately after and his interrogation is underway, he added.

