Rain Intensity To Rise Over Next 4-5 Days In Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Says IMD

In the last 24 hours, Konkan, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada have received light showers as well as heavy rainfall, the IMD informed. 

Rain Intensity To Rise Over Next 4-5 Days In Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Says IMD

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 4:22 pm

The intensity of rains in Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will increase over the next four to five days due to a low pressure area over Odisha and a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 kilometres, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the IMD said, "Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days. It would be triggered by a low-pressure area over Odisha as well as a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 km."

"The off-shore trough is spread from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast. There is an east-west shear zone, which is contributing to the increasing intensity of the showers," the IMD added. In the last 24 hours, Konkan, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada have received light showers as well as heavy rainfall, the IMD informed. 

(With PTI Inputs)

