Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath Receive Death Threat After Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Indore

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi received a death threat on Friday before the Bharat Jodo Yatra could set foot in Madhya Pradesh.

The threat letter comes a day after the Wayanad MP targeted Veer Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Gandhi’s remarks drew sharp criticism and triggered protests.

The letter threatened that there will be bomb blasts across the city, former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath would be shot down and Rahul Gandhi will be killed as soon as he arrives in the state’s capital city, Indore.

A letter threatening that Rahul Gandhi would be killed was found outside a sweet shop in Indore under Juni police station area. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to find the person who left the letter.

"There will be bomb blasts at several places in Indore, Kamal Nath will be shot down and you will be sent where your father Rajiv Gandhi is," the letter read.

The police have filed a case under section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that has been registered against an unidentified person and an investigation has been launched.

The accused in this case may face charges under the NSA.



