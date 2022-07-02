Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Understanding' Between BJP And CPI(M)

While addressing a Congress meeting in Wandoor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hinted at an understanding between BJP and CPI(M).

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 9:05 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a broadside against the BJP and Kerala's ruling CPI(M) alleging there was an 'understanding' between the two parties and that was the reason why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not questioned by the Central agencies.

In an apparent reference to the allegations that have cropped up against the CM and his family members in the gold smuggling case, Gandhi said it was quite clear the parties who oppose the BJP face the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While he was questioned by the ED for five days, Vijayan was spared, Gandhi said in an apparent reference to the central agency grilling him last month over the National Herald money laundering case.

Related stories

Why Different Treatment For Farmers And Large Businesses? Rahul Gandhi Asks Centre

PM's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' Is Now Turning Into 'Grahasti Sarvnaash Tax': Rahul Gandhi

Focus On Governance Instead Of Giving Speeches: Rahul Gandhi To Prime Minister

"The Government of India, which has ED, CBI, uses these instruments against anybody who opposes them...why is that they are not using it against the chief minister of Kerala. Because there is an understanding between the BJP and CPI(M). BJP is very happy with them", Gandhi charged while addressing a Congress meeting organized in Wandoor which comes under his Wayanad Parliamentary constituency.

The former Congress president alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP think that they can frighten the people who do not agree with their ideology.

 "The BJP thinks that by interrogating me for five days, asking the same questions again and again and again for 55 to 60 hours, I will get worried. There cannot be a bigger joke than this", he said, adding that "we are not scared of these people". Gandhi also said he viewed his five days of interrogation as a medal. 

The Congress leader also took on the state government on the issue of the one-kilometer Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around all wildlife sanctuaries and national parks and said the UDF will fight the government tooth and nail and ensure not a single inhabitant in such an area faced any difficulties.

He also urged the chief minister to "stop trying to confuse" the people over the issue. "Our stand is very clear. We are not going to allow the buffer zone to include inhabited areas", Gandhi added. 

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi CPI(M) Enforcement Directorate (ED) The Government Of India Wandoor Pinarayi Vijayan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early