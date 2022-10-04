Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Home National

Rahul Condoles Loss Of Lives In Avalanche In Uttarakhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in an avalanche in Uttarakhand and said he was praying for the safe return of those missing and speedy recovery of the injured.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 6:35 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in an avalanche in Uttarakhand and said he was praying for the safe return of those missing and speedy recovery of the injured.

Ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, officials said.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

"News of the avalanche in Uttarakhand, which has claimed many lives, is distressing. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," Gandhi said.

"Praying for the safe return of those missing, and speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

-With PTI Input

