Punjab Government To Provide Wheat Seed At Reasonable Prices

The Punjab government will provide quality wheat seed and fertilizers to farmers at reasonable prices, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with the officials of Punseed, Punjab Agro, and the agriculture department in Chandigarh said an official statement. Not even a single grain of duplicate wheat seed will be allowed to be sold in the market, he stressed.

Dhaliwal said, "The base of our agriculture is seeds, so the Punjab government has taken a big initiative to provide quality seeds to the farmers at a reasonable price to save our farmers from the loot by duplicate seed sellers."

The minister said the state government is making a policy to make seeds available to farmers through the government agencies like Punseed, National Seed Corporation, etc.

"These seeds will be made available to the farmers only through recognized dealers. Seeds will be provided to farmers without delay and the system for subsidy on seeds will be further simplified," he said

He also asked officials concerned to liaise with the National Seed Corporation to meet the shortage of seeds if the need arises.