Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Punjab Government To Frame New Sand Mining Policy: Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI Photo

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:12 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a new comprehensive pro-people sand mining policy will be framed and added that his government is committed to ensure seamless supply of construction material at affordable rates. "The current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy," said Mann in an official release. He said the Mines and Geology Department is in the process to reassess available quantity of sand at the existing mining sites and subsequently new sites will be included in the forthcoming mining policy after a comprehensive study. He asked sand contractors to strictly comply with the terms aofnd conditions of mining stipulated in the agreement with the state government to ensure hassle-free supply of sand to people.


Responding to the issue raised by the contractors about their harassment at the hands of police, other muscle men acting on the behest of local leaders and petty political functionaries, Mann assured them that no interference and political pressure from any of his ministers, MLA or party volunteers would be tolerated. He said, "Despite all this, even in few remotest cases, someone still forces you to resort illegal practices, then you should record the conversation either in audio or video mode and upload the same on the anti-corruption action line number 9501-200-200 and the guilty will not be spared at any costs." 

PTI INPUTS

