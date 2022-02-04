Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab CM Offers Prayers At Mata Baglamukhi Temple In HP's Kangra

The chief minister had earlier come here on December 4 and then on December 30.

Punjab CM Offers Prayers At Mata Baglamukhi Temple In HP's Kangra
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 5:54 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at Mata Baglamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday night.  

Temple's priest Acharya Dinesh said the chief minister performed 'havan' which started around midnight on Thursday and ended at 1:30 am. It was CM Channi's third visit after taking charge as chief minister to seek the blessings of Mata Baglamukhi. 

Related stories

People Of Punjab Want AAP To Form Next Govt In State: Mann

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Forty-Two MLAs Wanted Me To Be Punjab CM After Amarinder's Exit: Jakhar

Channi's visit comes ahead of Punjab polls. Acharya Dinesh said Channi often visits the Baglamukhi temple.

"This is his third visit after becoming the chief minister. He has been visiting the Baglamukhi temple for the last 18-20 years. Gupt Navratri is going on and on this occasion, he came here with his family to offer his prayers," said the priest. 

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Punjab CM Himachal Pradesh Punjab Polls Temple Priests Charanjit Singh Channi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Pegasus: SC-Appointed Committee Extends Timeline Till Feb 8 For People To Come Forward

Pegasus: SC-Appointed Committee Extends Timeline Till Feb 8 For People To Come Forward

Stakes High For Sidhu, Majithia In Amritsar East Constituency

Some People Prefer To Glorify English Speakers: Rijiju

Centre Unilaterally Announced River-Linking Project: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah

SC Directs Appointment Of Nodal Officer To Facilitate Payment Of COVID Ex Gratia To Families

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations