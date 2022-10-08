Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Pune ZP plans to build memorial for staffers who died fighting Covid-19 pandemic

The Pune Zilla Parishad plans to build a memorial for the 35 staffers who died while taking part in efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, its chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said on Saturday.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:33 pm

These 35 persons were deployed in hospitals or were providing "extension health services", he said, adding the plan draws inspiration from defense and police forces, which have martyr memorials.

"A committee has been formed to formalize the design. All permissions from the state government will be taken to utilize some bit of public land to construct the memorial," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Pune Zilla Parishad
