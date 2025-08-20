Protesters Gather Outside Ahmedabad School After Class 10 Student Stabbed By Classmate

A Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a Class 8 pupil at a school in Ahmedabad, triggering violent protests by parents and community members who vandalised property and assaulted staff.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Summary
  • The incident occurred after a fight between the two students, reportedly sparked by a minor altercation on the school steps.

  • The victim succumbed to injuries at a private hospital; police have detained the accused student and begun an investigation.

  • Angry relatives, parents, and community members stormed the school, attacking staff and vandalising buses, vehicles, and property.

The death of a Class 10 student in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after he was stabbed by a Class 8 student at their school has sparked massive protest. The accused was detained after a case was registered.

At the Seventh-Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad, the victim's family, other parents, and Sindhi community members assembled and demanded that the accused face severe consequences.

The mob reportedly beat the Principal, teachers and the school's staff, as per News18.

Jaipal Singh Rathore, the Joint Commissioner of Police, told reporters,  "So, his family, parents of other students and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done...The deceased child hailed from the Sindhi community, and the main accused is from the Muslim community," he added.

The Times of India reported that the two pupils got into a fight after one of them allegedly struck the other with their elbow while they were going down the school steps.

One of them was stabbed by another when their altercation turned violent. After being taken to a private hospital, the injured student passed away while receiving treatment.

After the child passed away, his relatives flocked to the school in droves, caused a commotion with their demonstrations, and attacked everybody they came across.

As per the report, the protesters vandalised the school's buses as well as other two- and four-wheelers that were parked outside.  The windows and doors of the school were damaged, and the property sustained significant damage.

The families protesting outside the school have demanded action against the school's administration. The police have asked the people to submit a detailed written complaint, according to CNBC TV 18.

Published At:
