Prophet Comments Row: Lookout Notice Issued For Nupur Sharma After She Doesn't Appear Before Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before it for the fourth time in a row, said a senior official.

Sharma has been summoned over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that led to widespread outtrange nationally and internationally

The official cited above said Sharma had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations.

He told PTI, "A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times."

He added that Sharma was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, saying Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month.

Sharma had last month cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police.

(With PTI inputs)