Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Probe Against Hemant Soren: No Interim Order From SC On Jharkhand Govt Appeal Challenging High Court Order

The Supreme Court has refused to give any orders defying the High Court in the Chief Minister Hemant Soren mining case.

Probe Against Hemant Soren: No Interim Order From SC On Jharkhand Govt Appeal Challenging High Court Order
PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 5:58 pm

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday refused to pass any interim directions on a Jharkhand government appeal challenging an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of a plea seeking a probe against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in mining cases. 


 A vacation bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli said let the high court decide the matter. The issue cannot be entertained piecemeal, it said.


 The top court posted the matter for hearing before an appropriate bench post summer vacations on the request of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government. 

Related stories

Supreme Court Adjourns Plea Challenging Notification Fixing Tenure Of Members Of NCLT

After Supreme Court Verdict On GST, Council Meetings May Not Be The Same Again


 Rohatgi said the case against the chief minister was a politically motivated petition to destabilise the government. Rohatgi said the high court is hearing the matter on day-to-day basis and it was difficult from him to comprehend the urgency in the case. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would explain the urgency in the case. 


 The plea before the Jharkhand High Court has sought a probe into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also into the transactions of some shell companies allegedly operated by Soren's family members and associates. 

 ACB raids premises of 21 officials in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Personnel of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Karnataka raided the offices and premises of 21 officials, who are suspected to have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, at 80 locations, ACB authorities said on Friday.
        

The exercise started from early in the morning on Friday in which 300 officers and staff took part, the ACB said.
        

The officials found valuables and cash, besides investment documents, sources in the ACB said. They, however, did not share details as the raids were still underway.
        

Those who were raided include engineers in the Irrigation department, public works department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.
        

A police inspector, District Registrar in the office of the Inspector General of Registration, Road Transport Officer, a Project Director of the Nirmiti Kendra, Panchayat grade-2 secretary in Gadag district and assistant comptroller in the veterinary department were also among those whose premises were raided. 


 

Tags

National Panchayati Raj Irrigation Department Rural Department Public Work Department Raid Investment Document
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China

NMC Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China

Did MeToo Create A Safer Workplace For Women In India?

Did MeToo Create A Safer Workplace For Women In India?