Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Priyanka Gandhi To Launch Congress Poll Campaign In Himachal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in the Solan district of the state.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:04 am

AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba. 

In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.

(Inputs from PTI)

