Sunday, May 01, 2022
Priority To Ensure High Operational Standards For Contemporary And Future Challenges: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said that he would focus on the ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation of the Army to enhance its operational and functional efficiency.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.(File photo) PTI Photo

Updated: 01 May 2022 12:25 pm

Newly-appointed Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday said his "utmost and foremost" priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary and future security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict.

Gen Pande also said that he would focus on the ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation of the Army to enhance its operational and functional efficiency.

The Army chief was speaking to the media after he was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns, a day after he took charge of the force.

Gen Pande said the global geopolitical situation is changing rapidly "as a result of which we have multiple challenges ahead". 

"My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict," he said.

The Army chief said his force, in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Navy, will effectively deal with all possible security challenges facing the nation.

"In terms of capability development and force modernisation, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation and self-reliance," he said.

Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service.

Gen Pande, who was serving as the Vice Chief, became the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.(With PTI inputs)
 

