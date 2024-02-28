Previous Opposition Govts Were Sympathisers Of Rioters, Conspired To Dismantle PAC: Yogi Adityanath

In a scathing attack on the previous opposition party governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) by abolishing 54 of its companies.

While inaugurating and laying foundation of 144 infrastructural development projects worth Rs 2310 crore for police here at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath announced that a special security force will be formed in UP soon.