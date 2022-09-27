Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Polling Is Underway For 46 Local Bodies In MP

On Tuesday, 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh for which 3,397 candidates are in the fray after polling was underway.

Polling Is Underway For 46 Local Bodies In MP
Polling Is Underway For 46 Local Bodies In MP PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 9:48 am

Polling was underway on Tuesday for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh for which 3,397 candidates are in the fray.

Results will be declared on September 30.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. 

State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Rakesh Singh on Monday said 3,397 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 46 urban bodies, including 17 municipal councils and 29 Nagar Parishads.

Twenty-five corporators have been elected unopposed in these urban bodies, while elections will be held for 814 posts of corporators, he said.

The 46 urban bodies include six newly-constituted Nagar Parishads. 
        
A total of 8.42 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. 
 

Tags

National Polling Day Madhya Pradesh Local Bodies State Election Commission Urban Bodies UN Secretary General Nagar Parishads Bypolls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK