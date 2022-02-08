Political Slogans Create Election Fizz Ahead Of Polls

With almost no time left for the Assembly polls across different states in India, the election wave has taken a strong grip over the country. Several national parties have locked their horns to fight the heated elections across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and so on. And to have the most impact on the voters, the contenders have come up with political slogans to motivate and to convey mood or opinion. And it is through these slogans and words, ideas and agendas are communicated to the public. Needless to say, interesting and queer slogans, have a long-lasting effect on the voters.

Ahead of the polls, here’s a look at a few of the engrossing slogans that have been buzzing for a while.

1. Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon

Social media has been filled with this slogan from Congress. For the upcoming polls, Congress has decided to file several women candidates and represent the party with more women leaders. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has said that it will give 40 per cent of its tickets to women leaders, while in Uttarakhand, Mahila Congress chief Sarita Arya demanded that women receive 20 per cent of the vote in state elections. In the Punjab polls, out of a list of 86 candidates, Congress decided to file only nine women candidates. However, Congress’s ‘Ladki hood, lad sakti hoon’ face, Priyanka Maurya, on January 20 joined the BJP accusing the former party of denying her a ticket.

'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'; a slogan that truly represents the young Indian women.#PriyankaKeSaathLive pic.twitter.com/kPgMy5sB1H — Congress (@INCIndia) January 8, 2022

2. Baaise mein bicycle

Representing the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Baaise mein bicycle’ (Bicycle in 2022), is the slogan of Akhilesh Yadav. Two days ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, campaigning is in full swing. In a recent letter, Akhilesh Yadav said that the SP will leave no stone unturned to liberate the state from the powers of capitalism. However, countering SP’s slogan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Anurag Thakur said, 'Cycle rakho numaish mein, Kamal Khilega 22 mein'. Not only this, but Anurag Thakur also gave some more interesting slogans, creating a stir in the election fizz.

3. Farq Saaf Hai and Bhule Toh Nahi

'Farq Saaf hai’ and ‘Bhule toh nahi’, these two slogans have been the catchphrases for the BJP poll campaign, especially in Uttar Pradesh. The slogans are a reminder of incidents of riots that took place in the time of the previous governments, according to party leaders. Adding on to that, is another slogan, 'Joh Kaha So Kiya', that primarily focuses on the promises fulfilled by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

4. Khel Zatlo

Coined by Trinamool Congress leaders Mamata Banerjee, ‘Khel Zatlo’ literally means "the game will happen". Much like her ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan, which became the title of TMC during the Bengal polls, last year, ‘Khel Zatlo’ is Banerjee’s slogan for the upcoming Goa polls. ‘Zatlo’ in Konkani means ‘will happen’.

Team TMC vs Corrupt United!



The battle has begun...#KhelZatlo pic.twitter.com/CzjleLUehc — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) December 14, 2021

5. Punjab di ummeed AAP

Leaders of the Aam Admi Party have been promoting AAP as ‘hope of Punjab’ with the hashtag ‘Punjab di ummeed’. The newcomer in the Punjab politics, Arvind Kejriwal’s party has also sloganeered “KejriwalDiGuarentee”, which means promises of Kejriwal.

Towards the end of 2021, AAP also took its campaign and slogans on social media to win over the meme-hooked and trend-savvy youth.



