Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Radha Soami Satsang In Punjab On November 5

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:18 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5, BJP sources have said.

He is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, they said on Wednesday.

On the same day, Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls there.

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.  

(With PTI Inputs)

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Radha Soami Satsang Amritsar Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Himachal Pradesh Dera Baba Jaimal Singh Amritsar City
