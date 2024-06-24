As PM Terms Emergency 'Black Spot', Kharge Calls Out His Silence On NEET, Train Mishaps, Manipur

Responding to PM Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on microblogging platform X: "Prime Minister Modi Ji used his customary words more than necessary today. This is called, the rope burnt but the strength did not go away. The country was hopeful that Modiji would say something on important issues. He will show some sympathy towards youth regarding paper leak in NEET and other entrance exams, but he did not take any responsibility for the rigging and corruption of his government."