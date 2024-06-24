National

As PM Terms Emergency 'Black Spot', Kharge Calls Out His Silence On NEET, Train Mishaps, Manipur

Taking a swipe at the Congress without naming it, PM Modi on Monday said the Emergency's anniversary falls on June 25 and termed it a black spot on India's parliamentary history when the Constitution was discarded and the country turned into a prison.

L: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | R: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: X/@kharge and Outlook/
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Emergency a 'black spot' on India's democracy a day ahead of its 50th anniversary, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said called out PM's "more than necessary" customary words and said while the country was hopeful that he will show some sympathy towards youth regarding paper leak in NEET and other entrance exams, he did not take any responsibility for the same or any other key issue.

PM Modi also, in a message to Opposition, said the people do not want "drama" but want a responsible opposition that can deliver "substance not slogans."

Responding to PM Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on microblogging platform X: "Prime Minister Modi Ji used his customary words more than necessary today. This is called, the rope burnt but the strength did not go away. The country was hopeful that Modiji would say something on important issues. He will show some sympathy towards youth regarding paper leak in NEET and other entrance exams, but he did not take any responsibility for the rigging and corruption of his government."

"Modi ji also remained silent about the recent train accident in West Bengal. Manipur has been in the grip of violence for the last 13 months, but Modiji neither went there nor did he express any concern about the recent violence in his speech today," Kharge added.

""There are floods in Assam and the North-East, backbreaking inflation, falling rupee, exit poll-Stock Market scam... The Modi government has kept the next census pending for a long time; Modi ji was completely silent on the caste census as well," Kharge added.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi for his "people need substance, not slogans" remark, Kharge asked the prime minister to remember the same himself.

"Sir, you are giving advice to the opposition. You are reminding us of the 50 year old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of undeclared Emergency which was ended by the people... People have given their mandate against Modiji. Despite this, if he has become the Prime Minister, then he should work," Kharge said.

"People need substance, not slogans" - remember this yourself, Kharge said further.

"The opposition and INDIA bloc want consensus in Parliament. We will continue to raise the voice of the people in the House, on the streets and before everyone. We will protect the constitution! Long live democracy!" Kharge added.

