PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray Finally Sharing Stage Together In Maharashtra’s Mumbai

The relations between the two leaders—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had soared, after latter’s party Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP and joined hands with Congress and NCP to form government in the state.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receives PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai. Twitter

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 5:53 pm

After a long hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are finally spending an evening together in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The relations between the two leaders had soared after Thackeray’s Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP and joined hands with Congress and NCP to form government at Maharashtra. 

Thackeray received Modi at INS Shikra, the naval heliport in Colaba,as per NDTV report.

It added from there the two leaders drove to Raj Bhavan for the first event where they shared the stage together.

It said Modi inaugurated the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhawan. 

PM Modi will also address participants in the 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' (200th-anniversary celebrations) of 'Mumbai Samachar' at the Bandra Kurla Complex next, it mentioned.

Later, Modi and Thackeray will drive to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) where they will attend the second event together, it added. 

Earlier, this year in April, Thackeray had skipped an event in Mumbai where PM Modi was conferred with the first Lata Mangeshkar award. 
 

