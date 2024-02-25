PM Modi Says No ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For 3 Months As Model Code Of Conduct Likely From March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ won't be broadcasted for the next three months in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“It is the time for General Elections in the country. Like earlier, possibly the model code of conduct will be enforced in the month of March. Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said.
Modi referring to Model Code of Conduct has provided a hint that the announcement of the election schedule is expected soon.
“It is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes," he said.
“It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people,” he said.
"When we meet the next time, it will be the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat," Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. “What can be better than this," he said.
It is to be noted that the programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.
He also appealed to the first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. He also hailed youth for their content creating skills on social media.
“Indian youths doing great in content creation, be it related to tourism, social causes or public participation," he said.
He also hailed the country’s rich culture and diversity.
“I am delighted to see many people selflessly working in order to preserve and enrich our culture. You will find such people working in every part of the country. Many of them are working in the areas of linguistics," he said.
He also hailed the women's empowerment and said that ‘Nari Shakti’ is progressing in every section of life.