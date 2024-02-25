PM Modi Says No ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For 3 Months As Model Code Of Conduct Likely From March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ won't be broadcasted for the next three months in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“It is the time for General Elections in the country. Like earlier, possibly the model code of conduct will be enforced in the month of March. Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Modi referring to Model Code of Conduct has provided a hint that the announcement of the election schedule is expected soon.