PM Modi Receives ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ In An Unprecedented Welcome In Guyana

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years. He is on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil and visiting Nigeria.

PM Modi in Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with the 'Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor Alfred Mentore upon the former's arrival at the hotel, in Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state in more than 50 years -- said his visit “will deepen the friendship between our nations.”

In an unprecedented gesture, Modi was received at the airport by Guyana President Irfan Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen cabinet ministers while at the hotel, they were joined by the Prime Ministers of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Barbados Mia Amor Mottley too.

Modi was also handed over the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ as a testament to the close India-Guyana ties, officials said.

The prime minister is on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil and visiting Nigeria. Modi, who is visiting Guyana at the invitation of President Ali, will remain in the country till Thursday.

“Landed in Guyana a short while ago. Gratitude to President Dr Irfaan Ali, PM Mark Anthony Phillips, senior ministers and other dignitaries for coming to receive me at the airport. I am confident this visit will deepen the friendship between our nations,” Modi posted on X soon after.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X along with photos described it as “A special welcome!” and said “this is the first visit by an Indian PM to Guyana in 56 years.”

“On his arrival at the hotel, PM @narendramodi received a special welcome by President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana, PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, PM @miaamormottley of Barbados & several Cabinet Ministers of Guyana,” the MEA said in another post.

“PM was handed over the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ by the Mayor of Georgetown, as a testament to the close India-Guyana ties,” the MEA added.

During his visit, Modi will meet Ali and exchange views on giving strategic direction to the unique relationship between the two countries.

He will also pay respect to one of the oldest Indian diasporas, which migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy with an address in Guyana's parliament.

According to the MEA, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

Modi will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit.

The prime minister's three-nation visit included a “productive” trip to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Modi's visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister in 17 years.

From Nigeria, Modi traveled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.

In Brazil, he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During an address at a session of the summit on Monday, Modi said India's G20 theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” was as relevant at the latest summit as it was last year.

The countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts and the G20 must focus on addressing it, the prime minister said.

On Tuesday, Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit and met leaders from Brazil, Italy, Indonesia, Portugal, Norway, Chile, Argentina, Egypt, and South Korea and discussed ways to deepen ties in sectors such as defense, security, trade, and technology.

