PM Modi Receives ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ In An Unprecedented Welcome In Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with the 'Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor Alfred Mentore upon the former's arrival at the hotel, in Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with the 'Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor Alfred Mentore upon the former's arrival at the hotel, in Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Photo: PTI